Fargo City Leaders Order Dangerous House Demolished

Commissioners voted unanimously to order the dilapidated house at 427 15th Avenue South be torn down by August 31.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo businessman Pete Sabo lost his battle to save one of his rental properties from demolition by the city of Fargo.

Inspections Administrator Bruce Taralson says the house was in non-compliance with numerous code violations for more than 15-years and building permits for repairs Sabo had were never completed.

Sabo, who owns the Bison Turf and 40 other rental properties told commissioners it will cost $20,000 to $30,000 to fix up the house and he’s ready to make the house liveable.

He admitted the property “has been a pain in the butt” for the neighborhood.

Neighbors who complained for years about the condition of the home and property told commissioners, enough is enough.

City Commissioner Tony Grindberg hopes the decision serves a “powerful message” that the city will work within laws of private property rights but will not tolerate delapidated properties and allow codes to go ignored.

The city has stepped up its enforcement of dangerous and abandoned homes in the past year, with a revamped code enforcement task force and working closely with a recently organized Fargo Neighborhood Coalition.