Texas Q BBQ Teams Up with Fargo Park District to Serve Food for a Purpose
The "Food Truck for a Purpose" supports United Way of Cass-Clay
FARGO, N.D. — People had the chance to taste some authentic Texas barbeque as part of the Fargo Park District’s “Food Truck for a Purpose” program.
Throughout the summer, many food trucks have set up shop at The Depot in partnership with the park district to raise funds for certain causes.
Texas Q Barbeque took part in the program to support United Way of Cass–Clay.
The event goes hand in hand with food truck owner Jason Halvorson’s goals to help the community.
“Anytime I get an opportunity to put a smile on people’s faces and do it for a cause is a great thing. If you’re in business, whether it’s a big business or a small business, it’s always a great thing to want to help out,” said Halvorson.
The next “Food Truck for a Purpose” will be held outside Courts Plus on August 28.