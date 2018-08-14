Texas Q BBQ Teams Up with Fargo Park District to Serve Food for a Purpose

The "Food Truck for a Purpose" supports United Way of Cass-Clay

FARGO, N.D. — People had the chance to taste some authentic Texas barbeque as part of the Fargo Park District’s “Food Truck for a Purpose” program.

Throughout the summer, many food trucks have set up shop at The Depot in partnership with the park district to raise funds for certain causes.

Texas Q Barbeque took part in the program to support United Way of Cass–Clay.

The event goes hand in hand with food truck owner Jason Halvorson’s goals to help the community.

“Anytime I get an opportunity to put a smile on people’s faces and do it for a cause is a great thing. If you’re in business, whether it’s a big business or a small business, it’s always a great thing to want to help out,” said Halvorson.

The next “Food Truck for a Purpose” will be held outside Courts Plus on August 28.