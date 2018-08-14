West Fargo First Responders Take Part in Active Shooter Drill

Police, fire, ambulance, and the school district were all involved in the full-scale exercise

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you saw emergency vehicles at West Fargo High School Tuesday morning, no need to worry: it was all for a drill.

Police, fire, ambulance, and the school district were all part of a full scale exercise involving an active shooter.

Police say this is the first time something like this has been done involving all the agencies in West Fargo.

First responders approached the situation as if it were real without being warned what the scene would be like.

“All they knew was there was going to be a scenario, they did not know what the scenario was going to be. The officers did have to go in a hunt down the shooter and provide rescue afterwards along with fire department. This is something we’ve been working on for quite a few years, as active shooter training across the country continues to grow and evolve, we have to keep up with that,” Asst. Chief Jerry Boyer of the West Fargo Police Department said.

While first responders couldn’t share the details of the scenario, the teams were debriefed afterwards to see what could be improved on.