Construction Underway on Two Softball Fields at West Fargo High School

The fields should be ready to play on before the snow flies

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After a run of more than 20 years at Elmwood Park, the West Fargo High School softball team gets a new home in its own backyard.

The Packers now have two new softball fields on campus where their varsity and JV squads will take the field this spring.

The move comes after West Fargo weaved together a stretch of 20 straight state titles that ended last season.

The school’s athletic director says the time had come for the program to get a new playing field.

“It’s going to be our home. Our girls, they’ve called Elmwood Park their home for a lot of years, but really it wasn’t. To get our softball program on campus, where some of our student body now can take part and being spectators and get involved, and it will be right here,” said Jim DeCann, the Activities Director at West Fargo High School.

DeCann says that both fields should be ready for play by November.