Grateful Cratefulls Now Open to Inspire Smiles

Dori Walter, her daughter Dani Gilseth, and her sister Aimee Hanson started the business

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Across the street from Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo is Grateful Cratefulls, a new business with the mission to brighten someone else’s day.

Dani Gilseth, Dori Walter and Aimee Hanson started the family-owned store after a relative was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. After having multiple benefits, they decided they wanted to put a smile on other’s faces. Grateful Cratefulls sells cedar crates which you can then fill with items of your choosing to give to someone who may be having a tough time in their life.

“We just can’t wait to see where this company goes. In one month’s time since we started, we’ve already had so many stories coming out of it. People who come in here are coming in with a purpose of doing something for someone else and when we get to be a part of that, it’s just so amazing,” Gilseth said.

Each product at Grateful Cratefulls has a story behind it, many of them from local entrepreneurs in North Dakota and Minnesota.