JL Beers Adds Breakfast to the Menu

FARGO– A burger joint near you is hopping on the breakfast bandwagon!

JL Beers in downtown Fargo is now serving breakfast every day from 8am until 11am.

The breakfast menu is a twist on their popular Humpty Dumpty burger.

Owner of JL Beers, Lance Thorson, says they wanted to offer something cool and unique to downtown Fargo.

“We’ve actually done a couple of test days prior to opening and we’ve sampled the menu and re-sampled the menu and so we just really tried to dial in our recipes and our products,” Thorson said. “We’re really happy with how everything has turned out. The customers seem to like it so far, so that’s positive.”

The breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, and morning beverages like the “brewmosa.”