Scott Steffes Lays Out Priorities in Clay Co. Sheriff Race

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – Dep. Scott Steffes comes in second in the primary for Clay County Sheriff, and will move onto the November ballot.

He has worked in law enforcement for 28 years. 25 of them with the sheriff’s office.

Steffes has held many different positions such as a SWAT and canine officer and a field training officer.

He also has political experience as the chair of the Moorhead School Board.

Steffes says he has a few priorities if he’s elected.

“Work on the opioid and drug crisis we have in the area, the United States. Along with the mental health issues that we’re dealing with in the area. And, along with all of that, we have thefts and scams going on within the communities,” Steffes said.

Steffes will face Clay County Lt. Mark Empting who won the primary with 38 percent of the vote among four candidates.