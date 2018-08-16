Bethany Retirement Living Holds Rummage Sale to Support Residents

They plan on holding another in the near future

FARGO, N.D. — People had the chance to buy old goods to support people of Bethany Retirement Living.

Volunteers, employees, those living at the center and their families donated thousands of good used items that were sold at a rummage sale.

The items included clothing, toys and games, books, and furniture.

The funds from the sale will go towards funding activities at Bethany as part of the Resident’s Fund.

“Residents have such a great time coming down and seeing other people buy things, and it’s just seeing their eyes light up that this money that we’re making is benefiting them,” said Diane Pearson, the President of the Bethany Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary plans to hold another rummage in the future.