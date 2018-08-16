Children Injured in Car Rollover In West Fargo

The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
Joe Radske,

WEST FARGO, ND — One adult and three children were injured after a single vehicle rollover.

The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

A 31 year old West Fargo woman and her three children, ages 2,4,8, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

West Fargo Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The female driver was cited for careless driving, no insurance and no child restraint.

 

Related Post

Sheyenne High School Wears Blue to Support Classma...
West Fargo PD Leaders Get Reviewed: Janke Expands ...
Insane Inflatable 5k On Saturday Will Benefit A-T ...
Malaterre Sentenced in North Fargo Drive-By Shooti...

You Might Like

Human Case of West Nile Reported In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- A human West Nile case has been reported in Grand Forks County. The North Dakota Department of Health could not release any details about the person who was infected. It is the first report of…

Children Injured in Car Rollover In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND -- One adult and three children were injured after a single vehicle rollover. The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. A 31 year old West Fargo woman and…

Helicopter Goes Down Outside of Kindred

KINDRED, ND -- A helicopter went down late Thursday morning just outside of Kindred, ND. No injuries have been reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says that the crash involved a Schweizer Hughes 269C helicopter. F.A.A. spokesman Tony Molinaro says the helicopter crashed…