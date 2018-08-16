Children Injured in Car Rollover In West Fargo

The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

WEST FARGO, ND — One adult and three children were injured after a single vehicle rollover.

A 31 year old West Fargo woman and her three children, ages 2,4,8, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

West Fargo Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The female driver was cited for careless driving, no insurance and no child restraint.