Inmate Indicted On 1st Degree Murder In Death Of Prison Guard

A grand jury in Washington County returned the indictment against Edward Muhammad Johnson on charges of first-degree premediated murder and first-degree murder of a prison guard.
Joe Radske,

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) – An inmate accused of killing a guard at the Stillwater prison last month has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury in Washington County returned the indictment against Edward Muhammad Johnson on charges of first-degree premediated murder and first-degree murder of a prison guard.

Department of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm died after he was attacked with a hammer at the prison on July 18.

The 42-year-old inmate was previously charged with second-degree murder and assault.

According to the charges, Johnson struck officer Gomm repeatedly in the head and face with a hammer that he checked out from an industrial workshop on the third floor of the correctional facility.

Johnson was serving a 29-year sentence for a fatal stabbing in 2002.

1

Related Post

Charges: Inmate used hammer, homemade knives to at...
Alleged Minnesota Killed Indicted for Murder

You Might Like

Human Case of West Nile Reported In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- A human West Nile case has been reported in Grand Forks County. The North Dakota Department of Health could not release any details about the person who was infected. It is the first report of…

Children Injured in Car Rollover In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND -- One adult and three children were injured after a single vehicle rollover. The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. A 31 year old West Fargo woman and…

Helicopter Goes Down Outside of Kindred

KINDRED, ND -- A helicopter went down late Thursday morning just outside of Kindred, ND. No injuries have been reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says that the crash involved a Schweizer Hughes 269C helicopter. F.A.A. spokesman Tony Molinaro says the helicopter crashed…