Minnesota Law Enforcement Agencies are Doing Extra DWI Patrol

There are more alcohol-related crashes at this time of year

MINNESOTA– You may be planning some last minute summer activities, but make sure you’re also thinking about how you’re getting home.

You’ll notice more officers on the road over the next few weeks in Minnesota. More than 300 state, county, and local law enforcement agencies will be helping to patrol the roads.

“Even though this is something we’re always looking for, we do increase this type of enforcement this time of year. With summer winding down, we still have a lot of events, festivals, things like that, we just want to see people get from Point A to Point B safely,” Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said.

There are more alcohol–related injuries and deaths during this time of year.

“We’re within that 100 deadliest days of year— Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend,” Grabow said.

“We’re going to be on the road, talking about, and looking for impaired drivers. Our hope is we don’t find any. The goal of zero deaths is met by people making that decision ahead of their drive,” Tom Nixon, the Towards Zero Deaths regional coordinator, said.

If law enforcement thinks you’re driving under the influence when you’re on the road, they’ll pull you over and ask you to take a breathalyzer test.

Officers want people to always have a plan when going out drinking, to buckle up, and not drive distracted.

The Towards Zero Deaths campaign say numbers have been improving over the years. There has been a 31 percent decrease in DWI arrests since 2008, and a 44 percent decrease in deaths.

“Those numbers are encouraging. People are thinking about their choices and enforcement is working because the perception is if you go out, you’re likely to get caught,” Nixon said.

The extra enforcement period will run through Sept. 2.

North Dakota’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through Sept. 3.