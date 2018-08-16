North Dakotans go to Washington to ask Sen. Heitkamp and Sen. Hoeven to Protect Obamacare

WASHINGTON – North Dakota families travel to Washington, D.C. to urge Senators John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp to protect the Affordable Care Act.

Melissa Schroeder maxes out on her health insurance every year. Her son Tyler has a form of congenital heart disease and caring for his needs costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is all just maintaining his health where it’s at, and unfortunately it does cost a lot of money,” Schroeder said.

When President Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his next pick for the Supreme Court, she started to worry for the future of her son’s health.

“Will he have access to healthcare? Will he not? And it’s not just Tyler. It’s children in North Dakota living with disabilities,” Schroeder explained

She came to Washington to speak with Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven on behalf of North Dakota’s kids. Joining her was Kristie Wolff, who’s sons are both on the autism spectrum.

She says she wants her senators to protect Obamacare because her sons wouldn’t be the same without it.

“He wouldn’t be as far as he was if we did not have that health care coverage. It’s been vital in his quality of life,” Wolff said.

The women said both senators agreed to look at Kavanaugh through a full lens, including on the ACA, and they’re preparing for what might happen if Kavanaugh is confirmed. One thing they do agree on is that their children’s health comes first.

“We’ll roll with the punches as they come, if it comes. That’s what we’ve always done, but I hope that today being here, talking to our senators and hearing the stories that we actually won’t have to ever have that conversation,” Wolff said.