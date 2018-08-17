Bonanzaville USA Presents 60th Annual Pioneer Days

This two day event hopes to welcome over 50,000 people
Maggie LaMere,

WEST FARGO, N.D.– This event is an opportunity to live like you would in the mid-1800’s.

Bonanzaville USA is hosting its 60th annual Pioneer Days celebration.

The weekend will be filled with horse drawn wagon rides, aerial acrobatics, and pioneer activities.

Both staff and volunteers are hoping to see over 50,000 people over the two day event.

“Anyone that comes out here can kind of embrace their pioneer spirit,” Bonanzaville USA event coordinator Melissa Warren said. “We’ve been working on this particular event for about three months. Volunteers are the biggest piece of this because they kind of bring the village to life.”

Click on the link for more information.

 

