LIVE: One Walk To End Type 1 Diabetes

JDRF Walk September 16th At Scheels Arena

JDRF Ambassadors Cade Busek and Sena Sannes join Adam to talk about the fight against type 1 diabetes.

Both Busek and Sannes have type 1 diabetes and rely on insulin to process the sugar in their bodies.

The disease can be fatal if it’s not treated.

They talk about the issues dealing with diabetes, like how Busek handles playing high school football with diabetes.

They’re ambassadors for this year’s JDRF One Walk to end type 1 diabetes.

It’s Sunday, September 16th at Scheels Arena. Registration starts at noon. The walk starts at 1:30 p.m.

Find out more about the walk and how you can register by clicking here.