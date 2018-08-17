LIVE: One Walk To End Type 1 Diabetes

JDRF Walk September 16th At Scheels Arena
Adam Ladwig,

 

JDRF Ambassadors Cade Busek and Sena Sannes join Adam to talk about the fight against type 1 diabetes.

Both Busek and Sannes have type 1 diabetes and rely on insulin to process the sugar in their bodies.

The disease can be fatal if it’s not treated.

They talk about the issues dealing with diabetes, like how Busek handles playing high school football with diabetes.

They’re ambassadors for this year’s JDRF One Walk to end type 1 diabetes.

It’s Sunday, September 16th at Scheels Arena. Registration starts at noon. The walk starts at 1:30 p.m.

Find out more about the walk and how you can register by clicking here.

 

Related Post

Sanford Health: One of Fourteen Participants in Di...
Diabetes Alert Day: Are You at Risk?
Sheyenne High School Wears Blue to Support Classma...
Mary Tyler Moore Dies at Age of 80

You Might Like

Ultralight Crashes at Fergus Falls Airport

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) -Police say a Fergus Falls man was injured when the single seat Ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport. The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed…