Minute with Maria: Getting to Know Thompson Football

BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK AT THE THOMPSON FOOTBALL TEAM

THOMPSON, N.D. — You’ve watched them in the highlights and you’ve read their stats in the box scores, but now we’re giving you an inside look at what some of our area athletes are like off the field in a new segment we like to call “Minute with Maria.”

In this episode we get to know the Thompson Tommies football team.