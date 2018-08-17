Nationwide Bus Tour to Support Judge Brett Kavanaugh Stops in Fargo

Concerned Women for America has been making stops in states with senators that can decide the vote

FARGO, N.D. — A nationwide bus tour to support confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh makes a stop in Fargo.

Members of the Concerned Women for America have been traveling around the country to meet with people in states with senators that could play a role in determining if Kavanaugh is confirmed.

They came to North Dakota to encourage women to contact Senator Heidi Heitkamp and convince her to join fellow North Dakota Senator John Hoeven in voting for Kavanaugh.

“We’ve been spreading the message that we want Judge Kavanaugh confirmed, that he’s very qualified, beyond qualified, he’s a man of character, and he’s a Constitutionalist,” said Penny Nance, the President and CEO of Concerned Women for America.

Senator Heitkamp met with Judge Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

The Concerned Women for America will be making their next stop in Alabama to convince Senator Doug Jones to vote for Kavanaugh.