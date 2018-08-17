Ultralight Crashes at Fergus Falls Airport

The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed onto the runway from about 50 feet in the air.

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) -Police say a Fergus Falls man was injured when the single seat Ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport.

The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed onto the runway from about 50 feet in the air.

Reed complained of some back pain.

He was taken by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The crash happened Wednesday evening.