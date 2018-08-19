Summer Break Is About Over For Area School Children Fargo Public Schools Go Back Into Session On August 23 August 19, 2018 TJ Nelson, FARGO, N.D. — Sad news kids living in Fargo: summer is over! Classes resume on Thursday at all Fargo Public Schools. West Fargo kids will have another week of vacation since school there begins on Tuesday, August 28. In Grand Forks, the first day of classes for K-9 is Monday, August 27. Ten thru 12th grade will begin school the following day. Moorhead and East Grand Forks kids get two more weeks off since school will start after Labor Day. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Boelke to Get Decision on Fargo Police Appeal Wedn... Holy Cross Catholic Church Holds Eighth Annual Eas... Moorhead Railroad Underpass Stalled Again As Bids ... Fargo Junior League Falls in Opening Game of Distr...