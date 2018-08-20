Decision Looming at Quarterback for UND Football

"Our team needs to know who is going to be the first guy going out there" - Schweigert

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football coach Bubba Schweigert has a decision to make. The Hawks have still not made it public who the starting quarterback will be for the home opener against Mississippi Valley State Thursday August 31st.

Andrew Zimmerman, Nate Ketteringham and Brock Boltman will learn their fate soon enough. The team is off Tuesday and Schweigert said a final evaluation and answer is looming for North Dakota.

“We got to just sit and make a final evaluation here now that we are through fall camp and we are going to get into game prep,” Schweigert stated after practice Monday. “Our team needs to know who is going to be the first guy going out there and so do the guys who are in that meeting room. You always make decisions that you feel are best for the team. We understand that the quarterback position gets a lot of attention and it should because it is a very key position for our football team.”