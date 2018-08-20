Moorhead Youth Hockey Breaks Ground for Phase Two of Renovation

The arena will help to accommodate the over 50 teams in the Moorhead Youth Hockey Association

MOORHEAD– Moorhead Youth Hockey is skating into phase two of the Cullen Hockey Center Renovation.

Phase one, which began in April, included a renovation and expansion of the two ice rinks, ice power plant, roof, and HVAC systems.

Phase two will provide a third ice rink and other facility updates.

“I think you know what we have here is very unique and very special,” Moorhead native Matt Cullen said. “I’ve been lucky to play in a lot of different places throughout the country and I have never found anything quite like this. You know I think a lot of it goes to how much people care and how much pride we have in our program and in our community.”

The updated facility will be renamed after the Cullen family, who play a prominent role in the Moorhead Youth Hockey Community.