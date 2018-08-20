RedHawks Rally to Win 7-3 over Sioux City

Keury De La Cruz belted the go-ahead home run in the third inning
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — D.J. Brown allowed three runs in the second inning for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-38), but he and the bullpen shut down Sioux City (63-23) after that.

The RedHawks offense broke out with five runs in the third inning, capped by a two-run go-ahead home run from Keury De La Cruz.

Charlie Valerio added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to help the Hawks win 7-3.

The series continues Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.

Related Post

Hey Hey Hey Hey, What is Going on at the Redhawks ...
RedHawks Win behind Prendergast’s Profession...
RedHawks Win Streak Extends to Four as They Sweep ...
RedHawks Give Up Three Home Runs in Loss to Lincol...

You Might Like