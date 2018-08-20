RedHawks Rally to Win 7-3 over Sioux City

Keury De La Cruz belted the go-ahead home run in the third inning

FARGO, N.D. — D.J. Brown allowed three runs in the second inning for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-38), but he and the bullpen shut down Sioux City (63-23) after that.

The RedHawks offense broke out with five runs in the third inning, capped by a two-run go-ahead home run from Keury De La Cruz.

Charlie Valerio added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to help the Hawks win 7-3.

The series continues Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.