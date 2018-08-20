Train – Pedestrian Fatal In Detroit Lakes

Police were called to the railroad crossing at Willow Street at 12:16 a.m., Monday August 20.

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Detroit Lakes Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Monday morning.

They found an injured man next to the railroad tracks.

Officers and paramedics attempted CPR and other lifesaving efforts.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Essentia/St. Mary’s Emergency Room where he passed away.

The 57 year old has a last known address in the Fergus Falls area.

Detroit Lakes Officers had dealt with the man earlier removing him from a residence on Campbell Avenue.

Assisting agencies in the investigation are Essentia/St. Mary’s EMS, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Detroit Lakes Fire Department.