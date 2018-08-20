Train – Pedestrian Fatal In Detroit Lakes

Police were called to the railroad crossing at Willow Street at 12:16 a.m., Monday August 20.
Joe Radske,

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Detroit Lakes Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Monday morning.

Police were called to the railroad crossing at Willow Street at 12:16 a.m., Monday August 20.

They found an injured man next to the railroad tracks.

Officers and paramedics attempted CPR and other lifesaving efforts.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Essentia/St. Mary’s Emergency Room where he passed away.

The 57 year old has a last known address in the Fergus Falls area.

Detroit Lakes Officers had dealt with the man earlier removing him from a residence on Campbell Avenue.

Assisting agencies in the investigation are Essentia/St. Mary’s  EMS, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Detroit Lakes Fire Department.

Related Post

Passed Out Man With A Revolver Keeps Kids At Schoo...
Governor Dayton Declaring Disasters in Clay, Becke...
UND Pole Vaulter Kyley Foster Soars On and Off the...
Preparing Children For A New Baby In The House

You Might Like

Jamestown Man Severs Hand In Meat Grinder

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - Jamestown police say a man severed his hand while operating a meat grinder in his garage. Officers were called to the home Friday afternoon. They applied a tourniquet to the arm of the 69-year-old man, and…

Train - Pedestrian Fatal In Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN -- Detroit Lakes Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Monday morning. Police were called to the railroad crossing at Willow Street at 12:16 a.m., Monday August 20. They found an injured…

Vice President Pence Planning Return To Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Minnesota. Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday that Pence will return to Minnesota Aug. 30. It's the latest evidence of the White House's keen focus…