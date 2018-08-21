Body of Missing Iowa College Student Found

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo City Commission's decision to order the demolition of a dilapidated house may not be a done deal. The lawyer for the owner of the house, Pete Sabo, says the city exceeded its authority and didn't…
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The wife of a Jamestown man who cut off his hand while making sausage in his garage believes the quick actions of emergency responders likely saved his life. But Cel Schlafman says there's no chance doctors will…
GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) - The pilot of a small dusting plane was hurt when he crashed into a soybean field near Grand Forks Tues. It happened about 3 miles north of the city. A woman who was walking her…