With School Year Set to Begin, Fargo Public Schools Staff Members Gather for Assembly

Staff members filled up Scheels Arena to hear from speakers and student performers

FARGO, N.D. — Staff members from Fargo Public Schools came together to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Fargo Public Schools puts on the All–Staff Assembly each year to motivate the staff right before school begins.

Dr. John Draper, the CEO of the Educational Research Service, was this year’s keynote speaker.

As Rupak Gandhi begins his first year as Fargo’s superintendent, he says the meeting is a good chance for him to communicate with all the members of his team.

“I’ve been working really hard trying to meet as many people as I can, but it’s hard to meet everyone at the same time so this is a really good chance for all of us to come together and stand united, and say as Fargo Public Schools, this is our mission, and we will work together as we welcome students to the school year,” said Gandhi.

In addition to Dr. Draper, there were speeches from the 2018 Fargo Teacher, Administrator and Support Staff of the Year winners.