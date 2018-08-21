Ketteringham Named UND’s Starting Quarterback

The junior transfer beat out Andrew Zimmerman and Brock Boltmann for the job

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – With just over a week remaining until the University of North Dakota football team officially opens its season Aug. 30 against Mississippi Valley State, the team announced Tuesday that junior transfer Nate Ketteringham (San Diego, Calif.) has been named the starting quarterback. Ketteringham has been in an open competition with junior Andrew Zimmerman (Monroe, Wash.) and redshirt freshman Brock Boltmann (Edina, Minn.) for the starting job during fall camp.

Ketteringham spent his first two collegiate seasons at Sacramento State, where he started 16 games. The 6-foot-3 native Californian threw for 3,391 yards and 24 touchdowns during tenure with the Hornets, completing 54.7 percent of his passes (293-for-536). He also rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

He prepped at Centennial High School in San Diego, Calif., leading the team to the State Open Championship game and Pac-5 title as a senior in 2014, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,890 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a two-time, all-conference performer at Westview High School as a sophomore and junior.

UND is in the midst of fall camp as it preps for its season opener Aug. 30 at the Alerus Center.