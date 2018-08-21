NDSU Library Welcomes Students Back to Campus

The library gave out free nachos and lemonade

FARGO, N.D. — It’s nacho-average library over at NDSU. The on-campus library handed out free nachos, lemonade and souvenirs to both incoming and returning students. They also had a scavenger hunt set up around the library to help students get familiar with the space. ]

The hope is to make each student feel welcome and comfortable at the start of the school year.

“This is really an exciting moment early on to reach out to students, to bring them into the building to give them an opportunity to get to know the space and also tell them that people here are very excited and interested in helping them,” NDSU Dean of Libraries, Joe Mocnik said. “We have staff, librarians, students who are really interested in the success of the students who have arrived here at NDSU.”

The library holds this event each year. It’s free for all NDSU students.