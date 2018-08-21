RedHawks Unravel in 9th Inning against Sioux City

The RedHawks trailed 7-5 heading into the 9th inning, before giving up 12 runs.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks could not muster up a second come-from-behind victory in a row against the American Association-leading Sioux City Explorers.

After winning Monday night, the RedHawks fell into an early hole on Tuesday, eventually trailing 6-0 in the fifth.

The team rallied back to make the contest close, but dropped the matchup 7-5, but then the X’s exploded for 12 runs in the 9th inning to win 19-5.

The rubber game is on Wednesday night at 7:02.