Two Injured, One Under Arrest After Fargo Fight

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a fight at a home in the 2300 block of 6th Avenue South in Fargo Monday.

Police say the two, who know each other, got into an argument which escalated into a physical altercation.

It’s unsure what prompted the fight.

Michael Peltier, 19, who has no permanent address, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

It’s not believed their injuries were serious.