Blue Cross Blue Shield Unites Fargo with Local Food

FARGO– Food is a great way to bring people together, especially for a good cause.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota hosted its first Eat United Food Truck Feed.

Poke Bowl, Pico, and Jumbo’s food truck were just a couple of the food trucks at the event.

Part of the money made from each food truck went to the United Way of Cass-Clay.

“Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is an avid supporter of the communities we live and work in,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Event Coordinator Brandi Gruebele said. “Our employees committee campaigns for the United Way. Each year they put together events to show support. We believe that the United Way plays a positive role and has a positive impact on our community.”

If you couldn’t attend the event, you can still donate to the United Way of Cass-Clay.

