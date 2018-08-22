Indian Activist And Former Congressional Candidate Will Avoid Jail Time

Chase Iron Eyes Was Arrested During The Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Protests
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — An American Indian activist and former Democratic candidate for Congress who was accused of inciting a riot during the Dakota Access pipeline protest will avoid jail time.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, Chase Iron Eyes will serve one year of probation and pay $1,800 in fines and fees.

In return, he’ll avoid jail time and prosecutors will dismiss a criminal trespass charge.

A judge still needs to sign off on the deal.

Iron Eyes could have faced five years in prison if convicted in the February 2017 incident in which 74 people were arrested after erecting teepees on disputed land.

Defense attorneys called the agreement “a major victory” for their client.

Related Post

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Wants Protesters To Leav...
One Arrested in High Speed Chase Through Four Coun...
Senator Heitkamp Announces Re-Election Bid for 201...
Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Grand Forks

You Might Like

Members Of Fargo's Special Assessment Task Force Announced

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo has released the list of people named to the Special Assessment Task Force. The list includes a builder, realtor, mortgage lender, chamber representative and others. City Commissioner Tony Grindberg will chair the task force and will…