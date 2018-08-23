Bison Volleyball Isn’t Rebuilding in 2018

FARGO, N.D. — McKenzie Burke is the lone senior on NDSU volleyball this season after the team graduated four key players a year ago.

Burke is also one of only three upperclassmen on the bison’s roster this season, so the squad will rely heavily on their six freshman and four sophomores to carry some of the load.

Despite the team’s youth, NDSU isn’t quick to call it a rebuilding year. In fact, they’ve set out to keep their level of play up-to-par with last season.

“Graduating as many seniors as we did and having them have as prominent roles as they did, says a lot about where we were going to be at, but with our returners and with our incoming kids our level of play wasn’t going to decrease and that’s something they talked about as being one of their goals,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said.

“This whole rebuilding term, that’s nothing,” Burke added. “We’re going to keep going. We talked yesterday about stacking our days, so trying to win each practice, trying to win each day, week, game and then just continue from there.”

The Bison will face Seton Hall Friday at noon.