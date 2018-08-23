Fargo Public Schools Enrollment Is Up Slightly Over 2017

The district welcomed 11,445 students for the first day of class
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — There are a few more students attending Fargo Public Schools this year, but just a few.

The district welcomed 11,445 students for the first day of class.

That is 5 more students than at the start of the school year in 2017.

But the district did gain nearly 200 students between May graduation and the start of the school year.

The largest class is 6th with 959 students.

In Grand Forks, the first day of classes for K-9 is Monday.

Ten thru 12th will begin on Tuesday along with West Fargo schools.

Moorhead and East Grand Forks kids head back after Labor Day.

Related Post

Shhh…It’s a Secret! Creating Christma...
West Fargo Father Charged In Child’s Death
West Fargo Fire Department Responsible for Cleanin...
Drone Launched At Grand Sky In Grand Forks Lands I...

You Might Like

Tailgating Gets An Upgrade At UND Football Games

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The tailgating experience at UND home football games is being stepped up a notch. Alerus Center lots will now open 5 hours prior to kickoff. Tailgate Village has moved to the south of Entrance #1 and…

Princess Kay of the Milky Way Is Getting Her Moment In Butter

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Princess Kay of the Milky Way is getting her likeness sculpted into a 90-pound block of butter on the Minnesota State Fair's opening day. 20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz, a college student from Browerville, represented Todd County last…

Fargo Media Company Sues Over Carson Wentz Photos

FARGO, N.D. -- Some photos featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former NDSU football standout Carson Wentz are at the center of a copyright infringement battle in federal court. Forum Communications of Fargo, parent company of The Forum and WDAY television…