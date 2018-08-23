Farmers Speak Out Against Rep. Kevin Cramer and His Comments on Trade War

North Dakota Ag Commissioner candidate Jim Dotzenrod were among the speakers

HORACE, N.D. — While Congressman Cramer discussed the status of U.S. trade in North Dakota, farmers from across North Dakota spoke out against his comments on the trade war.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner candidate Jim Dotzenrod and several growers spoke at a forum hosted by the North Dakota Democratic–NPL Party.

The producers called out Cramer for saying that they should have a “higher pain threshold” when voicing their concerns about trade.

Farmers say the tariffs make it harder for them to do their jobs.

“We all know that trade wars don’t work. And so for Representative Cramer to stand beside Trump and promote harm to North Dakota farmers is just wrong in my opinion,” said Vanessa Kummer, a farmer from Colfax.

Most of these farmers spoke out in support of Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Cramer’s opponent in the upcoming Senate election, and her stance on agriculture issues.