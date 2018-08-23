MSUM Welcomes Incoming Residence Hall Students

Counselors, faculty, and The Dragon Move–In Crew spent the day helping students get settled in to the residence halls

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Starting off on your own can be intimidating, especially for freshmen in college.

“It’s just kind of a little overwhelming, being from a small town and coming to move in,” MSUM freshman Georgina Orn said.

Luckily, MSUM student orientation counselors have one job, and that is to make freshmen students feel welcome.

“Just to make sure that those freshmen students coming in have someone to turn to if they have any questions or if they’re nervous or anything like that,” MSUM student orientation counselor Sammi Bitz said. “I’m kind of their go to person just for their first semester while they’re here at MSUM.”

Each counselor is paired with 25 freshmen and accompanies them throughout both Welcome Week and their First Year Experience class.

Counselors, faculty, and The Dragon Move–In Crew spent the day helping students get settled in to the residence halls.

“It’s really nice that we have all of these helpers because this took like ten minutes and I thought I had to haul everything up myself,” Orn said.

Move–in Day is an exciting time for both freshmen and their families, but not just students are looking forward to this day.

“This is one of the best days of the year from my perspective, the day we welcome our newest students to campus and I love meeting them,” MSUM president Anne Blackhurst said. “I love seeing how excited they are, it’s just the anticipation and optimism they feel is contagious.”

Non–stop activities are offered from the time these new students move–in until the time classes begin.

“College is a huge transition and one of the biggest transitions students make is a social transition,” Blackhurst said. “They’re leaving their friends and their family and their support networks at home and it’s really important for them to fill those networks here as quickly as possible.”

The lighting of the dragon kicked off Welcome Week this evening.