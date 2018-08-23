Princess Kay of the Milky Way Is Getting Her Moment In Butter

Minnesota State Fair Opened Thursday Morning And Ends On Labor Day
TJ Nelson,

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Princess Kay of the Milky Way is getting her likeness sculpted into a 90-pound block of butter on the Minnesota State Fair’s opening day.

20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz, a college student from Browerville, represented Todd County last night and was crowned the 65th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.

She is pursuing a degree in agricultural education at South Dakota State University.

Related Post

New LaMoure Hog Farm Set to Save Local Cooperative...
North Dakota Senators Upset About President Trump&...
Gackle Man Re-Elected President of the ND Stockmen...
Bobcat Employees Practice the “Doosan Way...

You Might Like

Tailgating Gets An Upgrade At UND Football Games

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The tailgating experience at UND home football games is being stepped up a notch. Alerus Center lots will now open 5 hours prior to kickoff. Tailgate Village has moved to the south of Entrance #1 and…

Princess Kay of the Milky Way Is Getting Her Moment In Butter

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Princess Kay of the Milky Way is getting her likeness sculpted into a 90-pound block of butter on the Minnesota State Fair's opening day. 20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz, a college student from Browerville, represented Todd County last…

Fargo Media Company Sues Over Carson Wentz Photos

FARGO, N.D. -- Some photos featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former NDSU football standout Carson Wentz are at the center of a copyright infringement battle in federal court. Forum Communications of Fargo, parent company of The Forum and WDAY television…