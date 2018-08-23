Red River Zoo Welcomes Two Black-Footed Ferrets

They are considered one of the most endangered animals in North America

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo is now the home to two new critters. Two black–footed ferrets are on permanent loan as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Recovery Program.

They are considered one of the most endangered animals in North America. They were actually thought to be extinct in the 1980’s until captive breeding and reintroduction programs brought their numbers back up.

“I think it really should be able to help inspire pride in our native prairie species that we have. We have a really wonderful dynamic keystone wildlife up in this area. They’re extremely delightful, we do want them to be entertaining,” Sally Jacobson, executive director of the Red River Zoo, said.

The ferrets can be seen daily during zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.