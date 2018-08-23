Willow Park Elementary School Opens in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Willow Park Elementary School held its open house where students and parents got to tour the school and meet teachers.

It is both the newest and largest elementary school in West Fargo. Most of the staff was already employed with the district.

The principal, Ethan Ehlert, says one of the unique things about the school is a special collaborative space for kids.

“I think our teachers have done a great job of getting prepared and ready for tonight. One of the really exciting things is it’s a brand new facility. Lots of excited teachers, but mostly excited parents and kids to get to come in and learn in a brand new school,” he said.

The school is projected to enroll about 500 students.