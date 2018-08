Fargo home hit by lightning

Courtesy: KFGO

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A scare for a Fargo family. Their home at 6321 56th Avenue South took a hit from lightning as thunderstorms rolled through. Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Battalion Chief Dane Carley says there was no visible signs of fire but there was a smoke smell. He says the electric circuits worked but electrical components inside were fried by the lightning bolt.

Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes, thoroughly checking the house inside and out, using a ladder truck to make sure there were no hot spots. A damage estimate was not available.