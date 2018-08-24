Moorhead Fire Hosts Golf Tournament for The Salvation Army

MOORHEAD– The Moorhead Fire Department hosted its 21st annual golf tournament for a special cause.

Money made from the event went directly to The Salvation Army.

23 teams of four registered to play at the tournament.

Moorhead Firefighter, Adam Puetz, says it’s very rewarding to see how much money can be raised.

“They’ve helped us out a lot,” Moorhead Firefighter Adam Puetz said. “Even with us just being on fire scenes. You know it’s just a good long standing partnership we have with them, so it’s always nice to be able to raise a little money for them if we can.”

Dinner and a raffle took place after the golf tournament.