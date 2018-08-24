West Fargo Paves the Way Through Sheyenne Street Reconstruction

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The City of West Fargo is paving the way through its Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project.

Traffic was closed from Beaton Drive to 13th Avenue West on Sheyenne Street for paving work.

Paving of the new southbound lanes, curbs, and sidewalks began at eight this morning and were scheduled to be complete by five.

The lanes reopened right after paving work was complete.

“We’re going to have a nice big, wide road that’s going to increase the capacity and reduce the congestion, which will make everyone’s travel time a little bit less during those peak hours,” West Fargo Public Works Director Chris Brungardt said. “It’s a little bit of pain now but it’s going to be a huge benefit when it’s all done.”

Crews began sawing rebar after paving and are expected to continue throughout the night.