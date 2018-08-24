West Fargo Paves the Way Through Sheyenne Street Reconstruction

Traffic was closed from Beaton Drive to 13th Avenue West on Sheyenne Street for paving work
Maggie LaMere,

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The City of West Fargo is paving the way through its Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project.

Traffic was closed from Beaton Drive to 13th Avenue West on Sheyenne Street for paving work.

Paving of the new southbound lanes, curbs, and sidewalks began at eight this morning and were scheduled to be complete by five.

The lanes reopened right after paving work was complete.

“We’re going to have a nice big, wide road that’s going to increase the capacity and reduce the congestion, which will make everyone’s travel time a little bit less during those peak hours,” West Fargo Public Works Director Chris Brungardt said. “It’s a little bit of pain now but it’s going to be a huge benefit when it’s all done.”

Crews began sawing rebar after paving and are expected to continue throughout the night.

Related Post

Reconstruction is Set to be Done on 13th Avenue in...
Am Fam HS Play of the Winter Nominees: April 7
West Fargo Hoops Scores Key EDC Win vs. Red River
“Sawyer Brown” Is The First Act Announ...

You Might Like

Several Homes Affected By Lightning Strike in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- A home in South Fargo was hit by lightning last night during the thunderstorm. Neighbors on 56th Avenue South say multiple houses on the street were affected by the strike and are having some electrical issues. Firefighters checked…

Record-breaking Opening Day of Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - There’s a new record for opening day attendance at the Minnesota State Fair. 122,695 people came out to the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Thursday, Aug. 24, smashing the previous Day 1 record of 119,145 set in 2010. Historically,…

Sen. John McCain's family says he's stopping cancer treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. In a statement, McCain's family says McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but "the progress of disease and the…