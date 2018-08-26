Stanek Wins Rain Shortened Bobcat Open

Stanek shot 13-under par for the two rounds.

FARGO, N.D. — Due to poor playing conditions by Sunday’s rain in the Fargo area the 54th Bobcat Open at the Fargo Country Club had to be called early. The tournament heads named Kevin Stanek the champion. Stanek was in the lead by two strokes following two rounds of play.

“I’m pretty ecstatic about it to be honest,” Stanek said. “I really wanted to battle it out with my buddies out there who have been playing out here all summer. This feels really good so I’m really happy.”

Stanek shot a 64 on Saturday to help him get to 13-under par after two rounds of play heading into Sunday.

“My grandfather passed away ten years ago back in 2009 and it was his birthday yesterday,” Stanek stated. “I kind of forgot to be totally honest. I definitely felt something other than just me out there. I felt like he was with me 100 percent. That was huge.”