NDSU Working at Staying Healthy as Game Week Hits

The Bison face Cal Poly in the season opener on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State’s football team opens up its season on Saturday.

At this time last year, the Herd was putting a semifinal loss in the rear-view mirror while learning to cope with numerous serious injuries.

Preseason All-American defensive end Greg Menard is making his return after tearing his ACL last fall camp.

Offensive tackle Dillon Radunz and running back Demaris Purifoy also suffered season-ending knee injuries by the end of week one.

Monday, head coach Chris Klieman was quick to knock on wood when discussing injuries, but he thinks the team is in good shape.

“A couple guys will have knee braces on, but they’re custom braces and I haven’t seen any ill effects,” Klieman said. “I think they’re all full-speed and ready to go, and I’m excited to see a lot of those guys that for the most part missed a full year to get back. I know how important that is… These guys are really hungry to play.”

Kickoff between Cal Poly and NDSU is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.