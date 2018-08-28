Former West Fargo Teacher Pleads Guilty to Six of Eight Sex-Crime Charges

37-year-old Shannon Moser of Moorhead was arrested in July

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Shannon Moser, the former West Fargo teacher facing charges of eight sex–related crimes involving minors, pleads guilty to six.

Moser couldn’t hold back the tears pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of illegal sexual contact on a sexual assault charge and four counts of luring a minor by computer.

The two charges of the use of a minor in a sexual performance and one additional count of luring a minor with a computer were dismissed.

“Because of the charges that she’s pled to, at sentencing there are certain minimum mandatory requirements including a five–year period of incarceration. There’s a requirement for supervised probation,” said Tristan Van de Streek, assitant Cass County attorney.

Moser will also have to register as a sex offender.

She started teaching at Liberty Middle School in June 2016 but resigned this July when she was arrested.

Of the six West Fargo students, one told police he met Moser at Rendezvous Park and had sex.

However, multiple victims came forward about the nude photos and videos Moser sent them through Snapchat.

Moser’s bail was raised from $30,000 to $100,000.

Although her attorney says she doesn’t intend to post it.

“She’s here accepting responsibility for her actions. She wants to continue to pay her debt to society that she owes,” said Scott Brand, Moser’s attorney.

Streek says the guilty pleas will already help Moser’s case though.

“One of the sentencing factors in North Dakota is the defendant’s cooperation and obviously that’s going to be important for the court when it comes to sentencing. We’re very pleased with the result today that the West Fargo Police Department did a very good job on this case. We’re happy with the guilty plea and we look forward to sentencing,” Streek said.

It’s a day that could mean a minimum of five years or a life in prison.

A probation officer will interview Moser as part of pre–sentencing investigation.

A date for her sentencing has not yet been determined.