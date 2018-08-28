UND Learning from the Past, Bringing Optimism into Home Opener

North Dakota hosts Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football is another day closer to its home opener with Mississippi Valley State. Neither the Fighting Hawks nor the Delta Devils were able to find the win column a whole lot in 2017.

The two squads combined for just five wins. But both teams are putting the past in the past and are optimistic about 2018 and their chance at starting anew.

“We’re preparing like both teams are 0–0 with a lot of optimism in the season,” head coach Bubba Schweigert stated. “That is what is great about sports. Hopefully you learn from the past and then you move forward to the next year. There is a lot of optimism in all camps.”