Adults and Youth Learn the Distress Signs of Mental Health

Imagine Thriving and Youth Intervention Programs Association trained people in identifying distress signs in youth

FARGO – A Fargo organization is teaming up with a youth intervention association to bring mental health training to both youth and adults.

Imagine Thriving and Youth Intervention Programs Association trained people in identifying distress signs in youth and ways to better their mental health.

The “Not Alone” documentary was played with a purpose of demonstrating how the topic of mental illness should be treated.

The training ended with a panel of speakers who shared their personal stories facing situations of mental health.

“We also want to make sure that when the youth workers leave, that part of their education will also be to share with peers and other students and youth that hey, these are distress signs,” Imagine Thriving executive director Heather Zinger said. “If you see them [distress signs] in your friends, say something, tell an adult, come talk to us.”

Imagine Thriving provides free mental health presentations to local schools and organizations.