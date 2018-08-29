Fargo Cass Public Health Celebrates the Careers of Ruth Roman, Dr. John Baird

The two health officials retired after decades of service in public health

FARGO, N.D. — Two important figures involved with public health in the metro celebrate their retirements.

Director of Public Health Ruth Roman and health officer Dr. John Baird were honored for the work they did in their careers.

Baird worked for Fargo Cass Public Health since 2002.

Roman, who became director in 2008, also received a plaque commemorating her nearly three decades in public health.

She says that she’s excited to spend more time with her family, but she will miss her team.

“When you put your heart and soul into a profession for almost thirty years, it is bittersweet leaving. I have fabulous, fabulous colleagues here that I’ve worked for a long time and I will certainly miss that,” said Roman.

Roman’s successor will be Desi Fleming, who was recently the Director of Nursing at Fargo Cass Public Health.

Baird will stay on part–time as the coroner.