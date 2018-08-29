NDSU Brings Its Campus Organizations Right to the Students

The university will have another involvement fair in the spring
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — Whether someone is a freshman or a senior in college, it’s never too late for them to get involved in campus organizations.

NDSU held their annual involvement fair to showcase 150 student organizations. Everyone from Greek life to agriculture clubs, foreign language clubs and student government was there. Organizers say the more students get out and just talk to different on-campus groups, the more likely they are to find one that’s the right fit for them.

“Talk to as many clubs and organizations as possible because that’s how you truly find the people that align with what you want to get out of college, what you want to get out of a student organization and then go to their first meeting and get involved,” said Chase Grindberg, NDSU student body president.

NDSU will have another involvement fair in the spring.

