NDSU Names Holden Hotchkiss Backup QB Heading into Season Opener

Hotchkiss battled redshirt freshman Noah Sanders for the backup gig

FARGO, N.D. — When Carson Wentz went down with a broken wrist in 2015 while at NDSU, there was no question Easton Stick would step off the sideline and into the spotlight to replace him as the backup.

Fast forward to this season, and it wasn’t as clear cut who would be first in line to backup Stick. This week head coach Chris Klieman answered the lingering question, naming redshirt freshman Holden Hotchkiss the number two guy.

“The overall body of work throughout the month of August, he’s done a really nice job of managing the team, understanding the scheme, and doing what is asked of him to be successful and so he’ll go into the game as the backup,” Klieman said.

Hotchkiss’ plan is to continue picking Stick’s brain and to be ready for whenever his number is called.

“My next step would be to learn from Easton,” Hotchkiss said. “Getting to be with Easton every day and coach Hedberg and just getting into their heads and knowing what they know I think has helped me in the long run and I think it will continue to help me.”

Hotchkiss competed with redshirt freshman Noah Sanders since spring ball for the gig. Hotchkiss holds the upper hand heading into the Bison’s matchup against Cal Poly on Saturday.