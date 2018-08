President Trump Coming Back to Fargo Next Week

FARGO, N.D – President Trump will return to Fargo Friday September 7th at the Delta By Mariott to support North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer’s campaign for Senate.

The President held a rally at a packed Scheels Arena on June 27th to gain support for Cramer’s Senate Campaign against Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

KVRR has reached out to the White House and National Republican Senate Committee for more information and will bring it to you once it becomes available.