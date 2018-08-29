Wheaton MN Man Sentenced In Crash That Killed 16 Year Old

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Vadner was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court late last week.

Fergus Falls, MN (KBRF/KFGO) – A Wheaton, Minnesota semi driver was sentenced to just over four years in prison for hitting a 16-year-old Vining boy’s vehicle head-on and killing him a little over a year ago.

Vadner was previously found guilty of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving.

Henning High School sophomore Jacob Quam was on his way to school in foggy weather when a Vadner crossed the center line and hit Quam head-on.

The State Patrol said Vadner had been driving too fast on a foggy morning.